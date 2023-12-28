Who is the host of Love Island: All Stars? Meet Maya Jama

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is being filmed and is set to air on January 30, 2024, with Maya Jama set to return to her place as the show host. Here is everything you need to know about the TV presenter before the new season.

Maya Jama joined the Love Island franchise during the winter edition season in January 2023 after the departure of the previous host, Laura Whitmore. Maya had a reputation for being sassy, so when she was announced as the new host of Love Island, the fans expected nothing but sass from her.

The host has now gained herself a spotlight after being on the franchise, and both new and old viewers of Love Island are curious to know more about Maya Jama. Continue reading to find out more about the Love Island: All Stars host.

Maya Jama joined Love Island only recently

Maya Jama was born in Bristol to a Somali father and a Swedish mom. She was interested in TV presenting from a very young age and started her career early with JumpOff.TV and Rinse FM.

Before her Love Island debut, Maya Jama worked for years as a radio and TV presenter. She co-presented alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne on the BBC One show Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. She was also the presenter of the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Some of her other achievements include hosting the 2017 pre-BRIT Awards red-carpet party and Simon Cowell’s new music competition Walk The Line. Maya also has a strong Instagram following, with over 3 million followers on the platform.

Jama’s career is still soaring, as she hosted Love Island’s 2023 summer series and Love Island Games. She continues to be part of the franchise as she joins Love Island: All-Stars in January 2024.

