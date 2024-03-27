Ariana Madix is taking over as host on popular reality tv show

Ariana Madix was just announced to be replacing Sarah Hyland as the Love Island USA host for Season 6.

Per TMZ, Ariana Madix is due to replace Sarah Hyland as the host of Love Island USA.

Ariana’s Season 6 gig with Peacock would be her first time hosting a reality TV series despite already being on Vanderpump Rules and Dancing with the Stars.

TMZ sources also revealed that Sarah would be exiting the show due to other opportunities that would interfere with filming for Love Island USA.

Production has yet to announce Ariana’s new venture because she has allegedly not signed a deal yet, but sources told TMZ that the deal is “expected to be signed, sealed, and delivered.”

Ariana as Love Island USA’s new host may not come as a surprise to fans, as she made an appearance during Season 5.

However, after Queens of Bravo took to Instagram to announce the news, many fans poked fun at Ariana’s Vanderpump Rules cast mate Scheana Shay, who was hurt after Ariana appeared on DWTS.

“But Scheana just started taking hosting classes!!!!” one fan joked.

Another fan also thought Ariana would be leaving Vanderpump Rules, saying she was “movin’ on up!”

As of now, Ariana has not confirmed her new venture as the host of Love Island USA. She is currently still playing the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.