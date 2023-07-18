Below Deck’s Captain Sandy explains why she’s not “threatened” by fan backlash

Captain Sandy from Below Deck just got real about how she’s managed to endure the hate from those who criticize her actions on and off the show.

From Below Deck to Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn is one of the most notable faces in the franchise.

And as a captain, she has to set boundaries and call out members of her staff. Which, has resulted in plenty of off-camera drama.

She also has to deal with all of the fans who disagree with her actions and send hateful messages to her on social media.

In a new podcast appearance, Sandy just shared exactly how she is able to let the criticism roll down her back.

How does Below Deck’s Captain Sandy react to online haters?

On July 17, Sandy posted another episode of her podcast with her partner Leah Rae.

In this episode, she had Kelly Dodd Leventhal and Rick Leventhal on as guests.

They quickly started discussing online critics and the harsh labels they are given. Captain Sandy chimed in and talked about what it’s like getting backlash from her role on Below Deck Med.

(Timestamp: The discussion about online hate begins at 9:15).

She said, “Your opinion and what you think of people, has to stay with you. It’s really none of your business what other people do in their personal lives. And I think, when you’re on TV people get to take shots at you. They don’t live their authentic life. They have pigeonholed themselves so they project it onto us, like the people in the mainstream media. Which is very difficult.”

The reality TV star went on to name the one understanding that she has that enables her to not get too affected by online hate.

Sandy said, “One of the things I’ve been able to stay grounded through this whole fame thing is because I know who I am as a human being. Like, my feet are on the ground. I know that without this TV show I will continue to be in maritime, in my industry and I will continue to be a captain without TV. I had a successful career before I got to television and a lot of people are threatened.”

Viewers will soon see Captain Sandy back in action for Season 8 of Below Deck Med. The upcoming season does not have a release date as of yet.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.