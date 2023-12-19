Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy defends “great human” Kyle amid Season 8 backlash

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy defended Kyle Viljeon in an interview. She said he is not a bad person.

The second stew on deck, Kyle Viljoen, caused most of the drama during Season 8 of Below Deck Med. Kyle started a feud with Chief Stew Tumi Mahongo and he bullied fellow Stew Natalya Scudder making her exit the yacht entirely.

In episode 8, Kyle is also seen creating needless drama with crew member Jessika Asai. The drama he caused throughout the season was so bad that fans had been speculating that if things continued as they were the interior team was going to fall apart.

Captain Sandy called out Kyle on his behavior with the team, however, in her interview she defended him.

Captain Sandy said she “would work” with him again

Captain Sandy Yawn gave an interview to US Weekly where she addressed Kyle’s behavior this season once more. According to her, Kyle is a good person who made mistakes under the influence that he ‘probably regrets’.

She said, “As far as Kyle’s [fight with] Max [Salvador], alcohol is not a lot of people’s friends. I don’t think Kyle would say that if he was not under the influence.”

Captain Sandy then talked about his fight with Natalya and continued, “Moments happen when people are in that mode psychologically. I think Kyle probably regrets it. I’m sure Kyle regrets a lot and I think he’s actually admitted it on social media,”

The Yacht Captain then complimented Kyle for not only his straightforward no-filter personality but also for being someone who takes responsibility for his actions. She said, “That’s what I really like about Kyle is that he does own it after he does it. If he could just prevent it because he has no filter. Sometimes you can think stuff but just don’t use those words because it does impact other lives.”

