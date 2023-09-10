Captain Sandy teases first Below Deck Med S8 firing: “I don’t want a person like you on board”

The first-look trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 already spoils Captain Sandy potentially firing someone.

Captain Sandy Yawn has always been a no-nonsense leader. Which, hasn’t exactly made her a fan-favorite among the audience and her employees. In fact, viewers tend to criticize her for her and often label her as the worst captain in the franchise.

Nonetheless, she is returning as the boss for Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean, and it already looks like she has her work cut out for her.

With one of the biggest crews in the show’s history and several stars that originally got their starts on Below Deck Down Under, this season is not going to be easy for her. In fact, one crew member is already confirmed to be on thin ice.

Who will Captain Sandy fire in Below Deck Med Season 8?

On September 1, the Bravo YouTube channel posted the first-look trailer for Season 8. And Captain Sandy seems to be pushed to a breaking point with someone onboard.

“You’re screaming. You’re lacking respect. I won’t tolerate it. I don’t want a person like you on board,” she says in the clip.

It didn’t specifically show who she was referring to. With a large crew like this, there’s no telling who will get on Captain Sandy’s nerves the most.

If there was one person who fans could vote to be the person to get fired, it would definitely be Kyle Viljoen. Viewers have agreed on the Below Deck Reddit that he is one of the worst crew members on the show.

One fan wrote, “I seriously do not understand why they’re bringing Kyle back. He was annoying af.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Kyle will be extra loud, and extra annoying. Probably lazy too. Ugh, I can’t with him.”

The season is set to premiere on September 25.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Mediterranean, make sure to check our page here.