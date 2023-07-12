Below Deck’s Matthew takes shot at Captain Sandy with “off camera” moment

Chef Matthew Shea from Below Deck Mediterranean did not hesitate to call out Captain Sandy on social media.

Matthew Shea rose to fame as the chef on Below Deck Mediterranean. But his journey on reality TV was short-lived. He only appeared in the sixth season and was replaced by Chef David White for Season 7.

While he was on the show he worked under Captain Sandy. The two definitely had their fair share of major disagreements in Season 6.

And, a few new social media comments have fans believing that the two are still not on good terms.

Does Below Deck Mediterranean’s Matthew like Captain Sandy?

This all started on July 11, when Below Deck Mediterranean’s Chief Stewardess Katie Floody posted a picture with Stewardess Malia White and Sailing Yacht’s Deckhand Alex Propson on Instagram.

For the caption, she asked, “Okay for real guys, Below Deck Mediterranean or Sailing? Comment below.”

To everyone’s surprise, Matthew did not hold back shade when answering the question in the comments.

He wrote, “Sailing…because Glenn’s a real captain not just a TV captain.”

When a fan asked if he was taking a jab at Captain Sandy, he set the record straight.

Matthew wrote, “I’ve sailed across the Atlantic with Glenn. Sandy works 6 weeks a year on a boat only while the show is filming and there’s always qualified captains off camera in the bridge with her.”

Captain Sandy has not responded to his comments. She’s also currently experiencing some distance from Below Deck’s Captain Lee.

Below Deck Mediterranean has been renewed for Season 8. Sandy has yet to confirm if she will be making a return as captain.

