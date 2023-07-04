Captain Sandy reveals Captain Lee won’t answer her calls after Below Deck exit

Captain Sandy from Below Deck Mediterranean just made it clear she and Below Deck’s Captain Lee are not on the best terms.

Below Deck fans were shocked earlier this year when it was announced that Captain Lee wasn’t coming back for Season 11.

Not only that, but it wasn’t even his choice to leave. He was allegedly let go from his role in the series ahead of the upcoming Season 11.

This means his final season on the show was Season 10. He ended up giving the rank of Captain to Below Deck Meditteranean’s Captain Sandy for a few episodes.

While they seemed to be close friends on-screen, Lee’s firing has seemed to have an impact on their relationship. Apparently, they aren’t even on speaking terms anymore.

Do Below Deck’s Captain Lee and Captain Sandy get along?

On June 26, Sandy spoke with US Magazine about the Captain Lee drama. In the interview, she made it clear that their friendship has also taken its toll.

“I did reach out to him a few times. He just had to call me back. If I see him, it wouldn’t be a conversation because he understands. If he was in my shoes, he would’ve done the same thing,” she said.

There’s no telling why Lee has stopped talking to Sandy. It doesn’t seem that she had anything to do with him being let go. And, she is not set to take over his role as Captain on Below Deck. Instead, Captain Kerry Titheradge is allegedly set to take his place.

Captain Lee hasn’t responded to Sandy’s claims as of yet. There is also no confirmed release date for Season 11.

