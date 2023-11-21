Captain Sandy rips into Kyle over “bullying” claims & threatens to fire him

After stewardess Nat Scudder blamed Kyle for her Season 8 exit, Captain Sandy didn’t hold back against him.

Nat Scudder deciding to leave the Season shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. After all of the drama she went through with Tumi Mhlongo alone, there’s only so much a person can take.

The real dispute that ultimately pushed her over the edge was with Kyle Viljoen. Even though they worked together in the previous Season, they continued to bump heads in Season 8 until a furious argument broke out.

To make a long story short, it was that argument and negative comments on Kyle’s behalf that convinced Nat to self-term.

After explaining the reasoning for her exit to Captain Sandy Yawn, which meant exposing the truth of how Kyle’s been acting, their boss was not having it.

Did Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy just fire Kyle?

Furious with how Nat ended up leaving the Season, Captain Sandy went right to Kyle and let him have it in a conversation in Episode 9 that was Season 8’s most intense yet.

“Every situation that’s happened on this boat, guess who’s the common denominator? Your screaming match with Max, your screaming match with Jess [Asai] and your screaming match with Natalya. You are the person that’s always in the screaming matches,” she slammed.

Captain Sandy also made it clear that she is never going to consider him for the future Seasons of the show.

“You want to be chief stew, I would never bring you back as a chief, ever. You know why? Because you can’t even control your emotions. This is a professional setting, you understand? Your bullying, your screaming. I don’t want a person like you on board,” she added.

The end of the episode didn’t clearly reveal whether or not Captain Sandy actually made the decision to fire Kyle. If she did not go through with it, then this is clearly his final warning to turn a new leaf or find a new job.

