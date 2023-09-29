Below Deck Med fans boycott show due to Captain Sandy’s leadership

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy is getting flak from fans of the Bravo series. Many claim they will stop watching because of her.

Captain Sandy from Below Deck Med has gained notoriety over the years for her leadership skills. According to some fans of the show, they would rather not watch season 8 of Below Deck Med due to their dislike of The Captain’s behavior in previous seasons.

Yet, alternatively, many fans of Below Deck Med were quick to defend Captain Sandy, claiming her skills as a Captain have been unfairly picked apart.

Below Deck Med fans refuse to watch amid Captain Sandy’s return

Despite Captain Sandy’s years of professionalism and skill, many fans of the show have been under the impression that she doesn’t play fairly on Below Deck Med. The leader has been accused by audiences of “favoritism” as well as “micromanaging” her employees.

Furthermore, some fans of the hit Bravo series believe Captain Sandy let the TV show aspect “get to her head,” and she now seeks out drama and conflict even when there is none to begin with.

When it was announced that The Captain would be returning for season 8, many fans of the show were far from happy. In fact, some even claimed they would stop watching because of the return of the reality star, insisting the show find a new captain instead.

“If there’s Sandy, no watch from me!” one fan wrote on an Instagram post showcasing The Captain.

Another fan agreed, writing, “So skipping Med because I’m Yawning.”

“Won’t be watching until they replace Sandy,” said another. “So I won’t be watching ever.”

Yet many other fans showed an outpour of love for Captain Sandy, calling the hate unwarranted. “Honestly don’t under why people don’t like Sandy,” said a fan. “I love her leadership style. Direct and gives direction. Don’t know why that is such an issue.”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med only on Bravo.