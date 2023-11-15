Below Deck Season 11 cast revealed: Meet the new crew & returning cast

From fan-favorite Fraser Olender to a handful of newbies the Below Deck Med Season 11 cast is dynamic.

After months and months of waiting, Below Deck is finally coming back with Season 11.

There are a few familiar faces returning to the yacht, but most of this season is filled with newcomers.

So, without further ado, here is the full cast of Below Deck’s eleventh season.

Below Deck Season 11 cast: Who is in the crew?

Here are the ten crew members making waves in Season 10. And remember, if anyone quits or gets fired, they will have to be replaced with someone else.

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Formerly from Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry has come to take the place of Captain Lee after he was not invited back.

Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby

Another familiar face is Ben Willoughby, who was promoted from deckhand to lead deckhand in the tenth season.

Chief Steward Fraser Olender

Arguably the fan-favorite of the entire season, Fraser is coming back and bringing his iconic personality with him. He and Captain Sandy used to butt heads, but hopefully that isn’t the same with him and Kerry.

Below Deck Season 11: Who are the newcomers?

Chef Anthony Iracane

The first newbie joining this season is Anthony. With a long list of talented chefs from this franchise, viewers will soon see how he holds up against the others.

Stewardess Barbie Pascual

From Argentina, hopefully, Barbie‘s strong Spanish accent will not pose a barrier when it comes to how she interacts with the team.

Stewardess Cat Baugh

With five years of experience in the yachting industry, this show should be a cakewalk for Cat.

Deckhand Kyle Stillie

On the flip side of Cat, Kyle only has a year of experience on the yacht, which means he’s got a lot of proving himself to do.

Bosun Jared Woodin

With less than 500 followers on social media, Jared is the total wildcard of this season.

Stewardess Xandi Olivier

If she’s single, hopefully, all of the men on the yacht won’t cause Xandi to stray away from her duties.

Deckhand Marie “Sunny” Marquis

Last, but certainly not least is Sunny. With all of these newbies, there is no way of knowing how this season is going to go.

To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.