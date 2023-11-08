Below Deck Season 11: Cast, trailer & more

Here is everything you need to know about Bravo’s Below Deck Season 11, including when it’s coming to your TV.

After months and months of waiting, Below Deck is finally coming back with its highly-anticipated Season 11.

Because Captain Lee Rosbach was not invited back, this will be the first season without him. Will the show soar without its star crew member?

Nonetheless, here are all of the juicy details that you need to know about the eleventh season.

Below Deck Season 11: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for the season was released on November 4, Day 2 of BravoCon 2023.

The video focused on the fact that Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry will be replacing Captain Lee.

Besides that, it featured Below Deck’s signature serving of intense drama and romance that fans can’t wait to learn more about when the season airs.

Who is in the cast of Below Deck Season 11?

This season features tons of new faces for viewers to either love or absolutely despise.

That being said, here is the cast list & their roles, and remember, if one or more of these crew members gets fired, they will have to be replaced by someone new.

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Chief Steward Fraser Olender

Stewardess Cat Baugh

Stewardess Xandi Olivier

Stewardess Barbi Pascual

Chef Anthony Iracane

Bosun Jared Woodin

Lead Deckhand Ben Willoughby

Deckhand Kyle Stillie

Deckhand Marie “Sunny” Marquis

Bravo

Below Deck Season 11: What is the release date?

The season is set to premiere on February 5, 2024. It has not been announced whether or not it will adopt a one-episode or double-episode weekly format. Make sure to stream all ten previous seasons on Peacock to get all caught up by the time it arrives.

To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.