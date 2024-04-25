Who is Below Deck’s Chef Nick? Meet the Season 11 replacement

With 22 years of experience, Chef Nick Tatlock will be replacing Chef Anthony Iracane on Below Deck Season 11 after Chef Anthony was fired and kicked off the St. David mid-season.

Chef Nick Tatlock came to the rescue as the new replacement when Chef Anthony Iracane was fired on Below Deck Season 11.

The Chef was hired by Captain Kerry Titheradge immediately and is making his debut on the upcoming April 29 episode of Below Deck.

He joined the crew the morning after the former chef was fired so he could start in time for the new charter guests to arrive the next day and get settled in on the St. David.

Chef Nick has 22 years of experience in the yachting industry and admitted that he’s “harmless crazy” since he talks to himself often.

The Below Deck star is 40 years old and will be turning 41 soon, which makes him older than the other crew members on the St. David.

Nick has never been married before and doesn’t have kids, and he believes it’s the reason why he looks so good for his age.

Captain Kerry filled Nick in about what went wrong while Chef Anthony was working on the boat, and wanted to make sure he wouldn’t make similar mistakes.

Nick will be working with Chief Stew Fraser Olender and the interior team in the gallery, and hopefully he will be successful as the St. David’s newest chef.

Both the St. David crew and viewers will get to know Chef Nick as he appears in more episodes of the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.