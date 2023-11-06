Captain Lee reiterates he wasn’t invited back to Below Deck Season 11

Captain Lee Rosbach has once again made fans upset after reiterating that he was not invited back to participate in season 11 of Below Deck.

As the Below Deck cast is getting ready for the premiere of Season 11, Brav has revealed that Captain Kerry Titheradge will be taking over Lee’s role in the 11th season of Below Deck.

Some fans were confused as to why Captain Lee wasn’t returning to the show and took to X to discuss it.

One person asked Captain Lee directly if his health really was the reason he wasn’t returning to the show, which Bravo had previously claimed.

However, Captain Lee said this was not true, and simply replied: “No, I wasn’t invited back.”

In the middle of season 10, Captain Lee had to take a break from the series due to health reasons – a nerve issue beginning to affect his ability to walk.

When previously discussing not being invited back to the show, Lee said: “I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back.

“I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was.”

Below Deck fans say Captain Lee “made the show”

Fans were not happy to hear that Captain Lee had not been invited back for season 11 of Below Deck and soon expressed their thoughts on X.

One person wrote: “A damn shame. You made #BelowDeck the popular show it became. I admit I started watching for the boat po*n, but grew to love it as a fellow sailor of the seas seeing the trials and tribulations of managing a boat crew. You are missed!”

A second person said: “You are the show! Wishing you the very best for your next adventure Captain!”

“That’s one of the worst network decisions I’ve ever seen. @BravoTV you better fix this! You wouldn’t have a show without that man. And may not for long if this trend continues…” a third person wrote

