Below Deck’s Ben reveals which Season 10 crew members should return to the show

Lead deckhand Ben Willoughby shared which Below Deck Season 10 crew members he wants to see come back on board this season.

Ben Willoughby made his return to Below Deck Season 11 as a lead deckhand, and is already stirring up drama.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender called Ben out for getting involved in a feud between stews Cat Baugh and Barbie Pascual.

The deckhand is also a part of a boatmance with his fellow crew member Sunny Marquis, even though he publicly reprimanded her for not wearing a life jacket while riding a jet ski.

With one Below Deck season under his belt, Ben is ready to handle whatever comes his way later in the season.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Ben believes Hayley & Tyler’s return would “boost” the interior crew

In an interview with US Weekly, Ben revealed which Below Deck Season 10 crew members he wants to see return since there will be a record number of firings on the show.

“I actually thought maybe Hayley [De Sola Pinto] or Tyler [Walker] from Season 10 would be fantastic in the role. Just because they’re familiar with the boat, and it will really help and boost Fraser’s team.”

Article continues after ad

However, Ben couldn’t say the same about which deck team members he would like to see come back.

“For the deck side of things, I don’t really have anyone from last season that I would’ve brought on. Maybe Tony [Duarte], but I know he’s not really interested in yachting anymore, so I wouldn’t want to do that to him again in that kind of sense.”

Article continues after ad

So far, Cat and Bosun Jared Woodin are on the chopping block since they seem to be struggling the most on the boat.

Jared took his anger out on deckhand Kyle Stillie because of personal issues he’s facing with his ex and daughter.

Cat is having trouble with her job on the interior team, and second stew Xandi Oliver noticed that she’s not paying attention to housekeeping details.

Since certain crew members on the St. David’s days might be numbered, Ben can expect to see new faces join him on board next charter.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.