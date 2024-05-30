Below Deck’s Captain Kerry reveals “biggest disappointment” about Season 11

Captain Kerry Titheradge revealed his thoughts about the drama on Below Deck Season 11 by sharing what surprised him the most after wrapping up filming.

Below Deck Season 11 is over, which gives Captain Kerry Titheradge and the St. David crew an opportunity to look back on the season after watching the show.

Between Bosun Ben Willoughby and deckhand Sunny Marquis’ boatmance, to former Bosun Jared Woodin and stew Cat Baugh’s dramatic exits, the captain dealt with a lot during the charter season.

While the Season 11 finale was airing on May 27, a fan asked Captain Kerry on X, “After watching this season back, what was the biggest surprise to you that you didn’t know had happened until now?”

Three days later, he responded on May 30 and wrote, “Much of the crew’s personal drama surprised me. Biggest disappointment was the lead deckhand undermining his bosun and chief stew, then once becoming bosun doing the same to me.”

Captain Kerry was referring to Ben, which might not be surprising to viewers, especially since they are aware of the feud that began after filming the show.

Ben was upset when the captain admitted he didn’t initially want to promote him to the Bosun position in an interview with EW on March 25.

The Bosun then shared a statement to Instagram on March 27 and slammed Captain Kerry for speaking negatively about his work ethic on the boat and five-year yachting career.

Captain Kerry expressed his frustration with Ben during the season, and interrogated both him and deckhand Kyle Stillie when they refused to complete their cabin checks.

Now that the show has aired and he’s been able to see Ben’s behavior with himself and the rest of the crew, it’s unlikely that he will work with him again after Below Deck Season 11.