Below Deck fans shocked after spotting new deckhand Dylan on Vanderpump Rules

Below Deck Season 11’s newest deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers was on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, and fans were shocked to see him.

Dylan Pierre De Villiers joined the St. David as a deckhand on Below Deck Season 11 to replace Bosun Jared Woodin, who was recently fired.

However, the new Below Deck star is already making his rounds on Bravo by crossing over to another show. He appeared on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, just one day after his reality TV debut.

Dylan was sitting next to Katie Maloney during a scene at SUR when she argued with Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies about getting involved with Max Boyens.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck fans were shocked to see Dylan on the show and reacted to his cameo on Reddit.

“Is this the new deckhand from Below Deck???” one fan asked. “Oooo, good eye! That def looks like him. We’d know for sure if we heard him, haha,” another fan replied.

Article continues after ad

“The way I screamed when I saw him hahahaha I don’t even know his name yet but immediately recognized him,” a third fan added.

“I KNEW IT!!! I was like wait I just watched below deck this morning and he was on it?!” someone else chimed in.

Dylan mentioned that he watches Vanderpump Rules in his Bravo bio, so it’s possible that he visited SUR either as a fan of the show or as a friend of the cast.

Article continues after ad

In August 2023, Dylan posted an Instagram photo revealing that he was spending time in Hollywood, California, which could explain why he was at the restaurant. The post also included a photo of him filming Vanderpump Rules.

Since Below Deck Season 11 was filmed before the current season of Vanderpump Rules, he could’ve gotten the opportunity to hang out with the cast now that he’s a Bravo star.

Bravo fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to see if Dylan makes any more crossover appearances on Vanderpump Rules.