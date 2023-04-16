Below Deck’s Camille Lamb reveals how she broke co-star Ben Willoughby’s heart

Camille did meet up with Ben after the series, but they are no longer together.

Below Deck star Camille Lamb revealed that she broke the heart of fellow crewmate Ben Willoughby, after a messy breakup.

The star, who recently sparked controversy after she started an OnlyFans account, also said that she felt unfairly treated by the show’s editing, which cast her as a “dumb blonde” stereotype.

In an interview, Camille said her relationship with Ben didn’t end on “the best terms” due to her stress at the thought of the show airing.

Camille Lamb admits to breaking Ben Willoughby’s heart

She said: “It ended not on the best terms because I was just so anxious about the season coming out.

“I just wasn’t myself and so I didn’t treat him fairly after the show ended when we tried to get our relationship going.

Instagram/Camille Lamb Camille has become a big hit since leaving the show

“We don’t talk much. I think I probably broke his heart. I didn’t go about it the right way to end it all.”

However, she also said that they had spoken recently, and that she thought they were on decent terms.

“I think we’re good. He actually called me recently and we had a short conversation, but I don’t know.”

Camille was also very critical of the editing on the show, saying that she thought it wasn’t an accurate representation of what happened.

“I got medicated for anxiety because it was that intense. Watching it back it was even more intense because I personally believe that it is not true to the story.

“There were a lot of clips that got edited together to make me the dumb blonde who doesn’t know how to work”.

