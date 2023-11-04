Below Deck Season 11 trailer introduces Captain Lee’s replacement

Captain Kerry Titheradge has been promoted from Below Deck Adventure Season 1 newbie to Below Deck Season 11 star.

When Captain Lee Rosbach revealed that he was not asked to return for Season 11, fans were trying to figure out who would take his place.

Captain Sandy Yawn is already preoccupied with the Mediterranean series, and Captain Jason Chambers is handling Down Under. Fans didn’t have to wait very long since the official trailer for the eleventh season was released during BravoCon 2023.

The trailer showed off who would be taking the position of Captain Lee on the show, and surprisingly, it’s a familiar face.

Who is replacing Captain Lee in Below Deck Season 11?

The trailer released on November 3 revealed that Captain Kerry Titheradge will be taking Lee’s job.

If you don’t recognize him, Kerry worked as the captain during the premiere season of Below Deck Adventure.

Set in Norway, Adventure has been renewed for Season 2 but hasn’t had any updates since, and now we know why.

Judging by the trailer, Kerry will be put to the ultimate challenge when it comes to taking over the landmark BD series.

“I know I have big shoes to fill, but I like it that way. You work hard, you’ll be rewarded. You f— around? I will f—ing turn in a heartbeat,” he said in the video.

Case in point, the trailer also teased a moment when he turned on the charter guests or the crew. “I am so f–ing mad. It’s a total disregard for my authority,” Kerry remarked.

Viewers will soon discover who he’s talking about when Season 11 premieres in February 2024. To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.