Who left Below Deck Season 11? All dramatic exits so far

So far, Below Deck season 11 has been slammed as “lackluster,” but it seems the wait for drama is finally over with two exits in one episode.

Below Deck season 11 was promised to be packed full of shocking moments and dramatic firings, and after six “lackluster” episodes it seems that the time has finally come.

Fans of the show have long been theorizing which of season 11’s cast would not make it to the final episode, with Jared Woodin and Barbie Pascual as top contenders for getting fired.

And now the wait is over, Episode 7 bringing about not one but two firings. So, who has left the docks behind and returned to their lives above deck on solid ground?

Who got fired in Below Deck Season 11?

Episode 7, ‘Cat’s Out of the Bag’, saw Jared’s actions finally catch up to him as fans’ predictions came true and he was let go.

In the previous episode, a night out ends with a drunk Jared berating deckhand Kyle Stillie for spilling his tobacco. The ensuing shouting woke Captain Kerry Titheradge in the middle of the night… twice.

Unsurprisingly, this did not bode well for Jared, who met with the Captain in the morning for his reckoning. Having given the bosun plenty of chances, Kerry finally puts his foot down and fires Jared; “End of the day, my primary responsibility is the safety of the vessel and the crew. And this guy is really creating a problem for me.”

As the crew bids Jared farewell, Barbie advises him to finally go meet his daughter. But Jared wasn’t the only one to depart this episode, with one more shocking twist to send fans reeling.

Bravo Jared has finally been fired from Below Deck season 11.

Reality TV newcomer Cat Baugh has had fans skeptical since the get-go, with many feeling she didn’t have what it takes to handle the intense world of yachting.

And once again, it looks like viewers were spot on with their assessment, with Cat’s sloppy work performance and rampant emotions forcing Fraser Olender to step in.

Rather than a dramatic firing, however, Cat leaves on mutual terms, agreeing with the Chief Stew that it would be best she focuses on her mental health instead. There are plenty of tears at her departure, mostly cried by Cat herself.

With two crewmates down and three episodes to go, we’ll be sure to update you if any more of the cast bid adieu.