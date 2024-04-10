Below Deck’s Sunny calls out Ben’s “disgusting behavior” in Season 11 argument

Sunny Marquis slammed Ben Willoughby’s behavior when he flirted with new stew Paris Field on Below Deck Season 11.

Sunny Marquis is currently in a boatmance with fellow deckhand Ben Willoughby on Below Deck Season 11.

However, Ben had eyes for the new stew Paris Field when she came on board, which made Sunny worried about their relationship status.

In the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Sunny called Ben out when she saw him flirting with Paris during a crew night out.

“I feel as though I’m dating this guy since pretty much the first crew night out, and he’s playing in his temptation and I think that’s just so disrespectful to me,” Sunny said in her confessional.

“I’m so disgusted by this. Like, come on, let’s go. It’s disgusting behavior,” the deckhand told stew Xandi Oliver on their way to the restaurant. “And it’s not even tequila.”

When the St. David crew sat down for dinner, Ben asked Paris if she was on Instagram right in front of Sunny, and started following her account.

Sunny pulled Ben aside to confront him about his behavior after dinner, and he reassured her that he still liked her and they were “becoming an item,” even though they haven’t defined the relationship.

Ben and Sunny’s relationship on the boat has been a rollercoaster, and Sunny believes that Paris joining the crew will only make it worse.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.