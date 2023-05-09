Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are starting to be fed up with First Mate Gary

It seems as if Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s romantic charm is wearing off for some of the fans.

First Mate Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht brings both laughter and drama to Season 4.

In most moments, he is a fan favorite and one of the most entertaining members of the show. But, some of his recent situations have put viewers on the fence. For starters, he has been picking a fight with deckhand Chase Lemacks for seemingly no reason. This has quickly caused some tension between the two.

And now, he is trying to charm multiple girls on the same yacht. It’s already been teased that he is in a love triangle with Chief Stewardess Daisy and Engineer Colin.

Yet, in last night’s episode, his sights are set on crew member Mads Herrera.

What do fans think about Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

In episode 5, Gary is seen being intimate with Mads, making her the second girl from the crew he has been romantic with.

And it wasn’t until after he was with her in the hot tub that he admitted he felt wrong about it. Viewers saw this as the last straw.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their views on his flirtatious ways. Most believe that at some point, his actions need to be looked at as a problem and not just Gary’s personality.

It’s unclear whether Captain Glenn or another crew member will confront him about his behavior. But we’re only a few episodes into the season, so anything can happen.

Gary hasn’t publicly addressed the backlash on his social media yet. To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.