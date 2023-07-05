Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Lucy Edmunds reveals what she really thinks about love triangle drama

Lucy Edmunds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just revealed that she knew a lot less about the love triangle than fans think.

Even though fans didn’t get a new Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode this week, all of the drama Season 4 has given already can definitely hold fans over.

The main storyline that is making headlines is the romantic love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

Article continues after ad

While their antics seem to be out in the open on-screen, that wasn’t quite the cast in real life. In fact, Stewardess Lucy Edmunds just said that she hardly knew everything that was going on.

Did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Lucy know about the love triangle?

On June 28, Lucy spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about the love triangle this season.

When asked about the details she knew about the romance drama at the time, she revealed that she didn’t know much.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “I think you can see, like all of us junior crew were just like, we don’t want to be involved in this drama. We didn’t know half of what was going on. I watch it at the same time as you guys watch it. So even to me when I watch, I’m like, did it even happen?”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star went on to say that Gary actually confided in her during the season.

Lucy said, “They didn’t want to talk about it to us, which is completely fine. And I mean, I was the shoulder to cry on if anyone needed me. Well, Gary spoke to me quite a lot and I was there for him with his stuff. But again, I didn’t know what was going on. I think us junior crew wanted to stay out of it.”

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.