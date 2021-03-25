 Rainbow Six Y6S1.1 patch notes: 'Knife peek' exploit removed, release date, more - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Y6S1.1 patch notes: ‘Knife peek’ exploit removed, recoil bug fixes

Published: 25/Mar/2021 3:09 Updated: 25/Mar/2021 2:47

by Andrew Amos
Flores in Rainbow Six Siege
Operation Crimson Heist

Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist may be underway, but the experience hasn’t been all smooth sailing. With a host of bugs and exploits cropping up, Ubisoft is working on squashing them in the March 25 Y6S1.1 update.

Operation Crimson Heist may have introduced new Operator Flores, the Border map rework, match replay, and a ton of quality of life changes.

However, there’s also been a fair share of exploits and bugs cropping up. Ubisoft are cracking down on them though in the Y6S1.1 patch. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Rainbow Six patch Y6S1.1 dropping?

Rainbow Six patch Y6S1.1 is scheduled to launch on PC on March 25. The patch will be deployed globally at 1pm GMT. Check below for some more common local times.

  • PT: March 25, 6am
  • ET: March 25, 9am
  • CET: March 25, 2pm
  • AEDT: March 26, 12am

The patch will be released on console at a later date.

Knife peek exploit removed

After the launch of Crimson Heist, Rainbow Six ranked has been terrorized by players knifing around corners to get even more of a peeker’s advantage.

Players were able to go around a corner and knife to get a wide peek, while only revealing a small part of their body.

If they had an angled grip on their gun, they could even take advantage of the quick peek and kill an enemy before they have a chance to fight back.

The exploit will be fixed in the update though, so expect to see less players running around mashing their knife key. If you do though, you should be able to fight back pretty easily.

Recoil bug fixed

Another big bug fixed in the Y6S1.1 patch deals with recoil. Players reported that, no matter the gun, there’d be some change in the recoil pattern randomly.

Former pro player Niclas ‘Pengu’ Mouritzen described it as being “Finka-buffed” after getting his aim knocked to the ground.

Changes were shipped onto the test server to fix the bug, and they have been relatively successful. Happy with the outcome, Ubisoft are shipping the changes live in the Y6S1.1 patch.

You can find the early Rainbow Six Y6S1.1 patch notes below. We will update this once the update goes live on March 25.

Rainbow Six Y6S1.1 patch notes

Fixes coming in Y6S1.1

  • Recoil bug
  • Knife peek exploit
  • Match cancellation abuses
  • Drone crouch peek exploit
  • [Border] Drone Spawning in Vent

