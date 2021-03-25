 How to get Jill Valentine Zofia Elite skin in Rainbow Six - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

How to get Jill Valentine Zofia Elite skin in Rainbow Six

Published: 25/Mar/2021 3:36 Updated: 25/Mar/2021 3:20

by Andrew Amos
Zofia Jill Valentine Elite skin in Rainbow Six
Yet another crossover has made its way into Rainbow Six: Siege: to celebrate Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary, Zofia is getting a new Elite skin as Jill Valentine. Here’s how you can get your hands on the new cosmetics.

Rainbow Six is slowly integrating more crossovers into the tactical shooter. First with Splinter Cell and Tomb Raider back in Year 5, Ubisoft has also promised a Rick and Morty crossover sometime in 2021.

To bridge the gap though, the devs are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Capcom’s hit series Resident Evil with their own spin.

Polish attacker Zofia will be dropping into Siege as American agent Jill Valentine ⁠— one of Resident Evil’s main characters.

The protagonist is much-loved in the franchise, slaying zombies and other creatures as part of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance.

If you want the special crossover Zofia skin for yourself, you’ll have to part ways with some cash. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

How to unlock Jill Valentine Zofia Elite skin in Rainbow Six: Siege

Like all the other Elite skins in Rainbow Six: Siege, you’ll be able to pick up Zofia’s Jill Valentine set in the in-game shop.

The S.T.A.R.S. Unit Zofia bundle will cost you 1,800 R6 Credits, which comes in at around $18 USD.

Zofia Jill Valentine elite skin in Rainbow Six
Ubisoft
Don’t get the Zofia Elite skins confused: The Jill Valentine crossover is her S.T.A.R.S. Unit set, not Duch Bojowy.

Zofia’s Jill Valentine skin comes with the protagonist’s iconic uniform, and weapon skins for the LMG-E, M762, RG15, and the KS79 Lifeline. There’s also a Zofia Chibi charm, a loading screen card, and a MVP animation too.

The bundle will be available in the in-game shop permanently, so there’s no rush to pick it up.

When it gets removed from the front page, just navigate to the Uniforms tab in the shop, click on Elite, and scroll down until you find it.

