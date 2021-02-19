Ubisoft has unveiled the new Rainbow Six attacker coming in Operation Crimson Heist, an Argentine named Flores. He is the game’s 59th operator, and will be bringing the heat with his explosive drone.

The Rainbow Six roster is expanding in Operation Crimson Heist, and it’s the attackers who are getting the edge. Flores is set to arrive in Year 6 Season 1, and he’ll be coming in with a bang.

Select details about the Argentine’s kit has been leaked, including his explosive drone gadget. Here’s what we know about Flores so far, and when you can get your hands on the new operator.

Getting the job done often requires a creative approach. That's where he comes in.

Flores leaked details: gadget, weapons

While Ubisoft hasn’t released full details on Flores’ kit, the leakers have been dropping hints for months. The teaser video released by Ubisoft shows the Argentine driving a drone off-screen, before a huge explosion rattles the building.

This lines up with a leak from ‘benjaminstrike’ in November 2020. The gadget, then named “RCE-Ratero,” was described as an explosive drone that explodes like a C4. These drones could be used to blow holes in walls, or perhaps catch unsuspecting enemies off-guard.

Details about Flores’ loadout aren’t public yet. However, once his full showcase drops on February 21, we will let you know.

When is Flores coming to Rainbow Six?

Flores will be released as part of Operation Crimson Heist. While no release date has been officially confirmed yet, all details on the Y6S1 update will be revealed on February 21 at 9am ET / 12pm PT / 5pm GMT on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

Typically, the operator will be made available days after these reveals ⁠— first on the TTS, then on live servers, so keep your eyes out for Flores’ release in March.