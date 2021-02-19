Logo
Flores revealed as new Rainbow Six attacker in Operation Crimson Heist

Published: 19/Feb/2021 2:37

by Andrew Amos
Flores in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft

Operation Crimson Heist

Ubisoft has unveiled the new Rainbow Six attacker coming in Operation Crimson Heist, an Argentine named Flores. He is the game’s 59th operator, and will be bringing the heat with his explosive drone.

The Rainbow Six roster is expanding in Operation Crimson Heist, and it’s the attackers who are getting the edge. Flores is set to arrive in Year 6 Season 1, and he’ll be coming in with a bang.

Select details about the Argentine’s kit has been leaked, including his explosive drone gadget. Here’s what we know about Flores so far, and when you can get your hands on the new operator.

Flores leaked details: gadget, weapons

While Ubisoft hasn’t released full details on Flores’ kit, the leakers have been dropping hints for months. The teaser video released by Ubisoft shows the Argentine driving a drone off-screen, before a huge explosion rattles the building.

This lines up with a leak from ‘benjaminstrike’ in November 2020. The gadget, then named “RCE-Ratero,” was described as an explosive drone that explodes like a C4. These drones could be used to blow holes in walls, or perhaps catch unsuspecting enemies off-guard.

Details about Flores’ loadout aren’t public yet. However, once his full showcase drops on February 21, we will let you know.

When is Flores coming to Rainbow Six?

Flores will be released as part of Operation Crimson Heist. While no release date has been officially confirmed yet, all details on the Y6S1 update will be revealed on February 21 at 9am ET / 12pm PT / 5pm GMT on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

Typically, the operator will be made available days after these reveals ⁠— first on the TTS, then on live servers, so keep your eyes out for Flores’ release in March.

FIFA

How to complete Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Feb/2021 3:13 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 3:14

by Andrew Amos
Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC in Fifa 21
EA SPORTS / Dexerto

FIFA 21 FUT

Algerian national and FC Metz attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya has taken away the honors of the Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21 for January. If you need a little boost from the bench, you might want to pick up the CAM. Here’s how you can complete his SBC.

Farid Boulaya’s Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21 isn’t much to write home about. After netting two goals and two assists for Metz in January, including a stellar free kick against Brest, the 72-rated midfielder has received an upgrade to 82 with this SBC.

While his stats may not be impressive compared to other POTM cards ⁠— with 83 Pace, 88 Dribbling, and 80 Shooting ⁠— players might be enticed by his five-star skills and four-star weak foot.

However, if you’re a fan of Metz, maybe want to show some Algerian national pride ⁠— or you just are a completionist ⁠— this SBC is a cheap and easy one for you to do. Here’s how you can get the Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC

Requirements and Expiry

You have plenty of time to sit on this SBC. Like other POTM SBCs, Boulaya’s will be available for the whole month, right up until March 18.

You only need to complete one challenge for it too, using an In-Form card as well as one player from Ligue 1.

It’s a straight-forward and easy SBC, which is probably why the card isn’t as impressive as other POTM entries like Ilkay Gundogan in the Premier League.

Farid Boulaya

  • # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This challenge shouldn’t set you back much. The main burden of the cost is that one In-Form. You shouldn’t have to spend more than around 25,000 to 30,000 coins on the card, and if you have an untradeable In-Form you can splash in, you’re laughing.

Solution

FIFA 21 Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution to Farid Boulaya’s POTM SBC in FIFA 21.

It’s not the most glamorous POTM SBC, but Farid Boulaya’s card might be of interest to you if you need to round out a Ligue 1 team.

