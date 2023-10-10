This Game of Thrones Prime Day deal has finally convinced me to finish the show

The complete series of Game of Thrones 4K UHD set is currently down to its lowest-ever price.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection is down to a historic lowest-ever price at Amazon during its Prime Day movie deals. You can currently pick up the entire set, which comprises all eight seasons in 4K UHD for just $99.99 (down from $220). You save $120.

That’s a saving of 55% which is better than half price. While it’s not the first time we’ve seen this price, as it happened last August, the rates have heavily fluctuated throughout most of this year. Only a couple of months ago, it was back up to its full sticker price, so the time to buy has never been better than right now.

It’s not just the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray that’s down to the lowest-ever price, though. That’s because the Game of Thrones: The Complete Series DVD box set has also never been cheaper. You can pick up the standard definition set for only $54.99 (was $170) for 68% off, that’s $115 off. While not quite the lowest-ever price, you can also pick up the Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray for $95.90 (down from $205).

Game of Thrones started in 2011 and ran until 2019 with a total of eight seasons. The show is based on the epic fantasy books created by George R. R. Martin, and follows nine noble families waging war for the control of Westeros in a gripping and often violent fashion. The series had a stellar reputation until the release of Season 8 which has a mixed critical and audience reception.

While the original HBO series may be done, there’s the ongoing House of the Dragon and the upcoming A Knight of Seven Kingdoms set in the fantasy world to contend with. While I never finished Game of Thrones, this deal has made the set cheap enough to consider jumping back in and seeing how it plays out for myself.

