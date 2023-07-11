SteelSeries’ popular Arctis Nova 7 Wireless headset is $40 off

Don’t want to break the bank on a new gaming headset? SteelSeries’ popular Arctis Nova 7 headset is down to just $139.99 for Prime Day.

There’s no doubt that gaming headsets can get pretty pricey, with top headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and Audeze Maxwell costing more than $300.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless is one of the company’s more cost-friendly headsets, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can save $40 off of its already accessible price.

Article continues after ad

SteelSeries

SteelSeries’ Nova 7 Wireless is one of the best mid-range gaming headsets

If you’re looking for a new wireless gaming headset for the PC, PlayStation, or Switch, without breaking the bank or having to buy more than one, the Nova 7 Wireless is the way to go.

Just a step down from the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, the Nova 7’s offer similar high-quality sound and retains features like Bluetooth connectivity, a noise-canceling microphone, and SteelSeries Sonar software support.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The biggest thing you would lose buying the Nova 7 over the Nova Pro would be the DAC and hot-swappable batteries, but our testing shows they can manage 38 hours of battery life. To make things even better, just 15 minutes of charge will give you six more hours of battery.

Article continues after ad

It’s unlikely that we’ll see the Nova 7 Wireless drop any lower in price, so now’s the time to make the jump into SteelSeries’ phenomenal ecosystem.

You can check out our other Prime Day deals below:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.