CS2 players mock Valorant for “copying” another knife that CSGO did first

Counter-Strike 2 players are mocking Valorant on social media for releasing a Stiletto knife cosmetic, which has been a skin in the Valve game since CS:GO.

CS2 and Valorant players are often put at odds thanks to the similarity between the titles and Riot Games’ penchant for releasing similar titles to Valve’s core games.

This time around, CS2 players are on the offensive, mocking the new Valorant Aperture skin line for featuring a knife skin that is rare and high-priced in the Valve open market.

Article continues after ad

Players have also pointed out on social media that the Italian blade design has been in Counter-Strike since CS:GO.

“Copying CS again I see… I’d also like to remind the Val community that this knife in CS is worth $300+ and you can sell it and get your money back if you ever want to. In Val, once you buy it, your money is gone forever unless you SELL your ACCOUNT,” one player said on X.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Depending on the rarity of the Stiletto-style knife, the cosmetic can go for thousands on the open market.

Valorant cosmetics are often more exaggerated than Counter-Strike skins. The Riot title is more fantastical, featuring weapons that shoot Nerf bullets or melee skins that are axes or katanas.

The Aperture bundle is one of the few skin lines Riot Games has released that is designed to look like a real-world weapon.

Valorant players have had a more muted response to the bundle, calling it a little basic. Some have even shot back at the response from the Counter-Strike community, saying the cosmetic is more affordable in Valorant.

Article continues after ad

“Sorry CS dinosaurs, but this is way better than your ugly Stiletto Blue Gen or whatever that costs an arm and a leg. Us NORMAL people can enjoy this skin for only $50 and it looks way better,” one X account said.

The Aperture bundle will hit the Valorant in-game store sometime in patch 9.05. The entire cosmetic line is expected to cost around $50, and the melee skin itself go on sale for under $35.