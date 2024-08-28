The best MMO mouse for World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft: The War Within is here, and if you’re thinking about stepping up your game, getting the best MMO mouse for the job will help smooth your transition back to hitting all those pesky GCDs.

Getting a gaming mouse is hard. With thousands out there coming in all sorts of shapes and sizes, it’s tough to pick the right one for you. Luckily, we can give you the lowdown on which MMO mouse to choose in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Since Logitech’s fan-favorite G600 has been retired officially, there are heaps of options out there to take its place for your adventures in World of Warcraft: The War Within.

1. Razer Naga V2 Pro

Dexerto

Pros Cons Swappable side-plates No ring finger button Wireless Expensive Great battery life

Weight: 134g

Connectivity: USB-C, Razer Hyperspeed Wireless

Grip type: Palm, right-handed

Buttons: up to 22

Sensor: Razer Focus Pro 30k Optical sensor

Maximum DPI: 30,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz (4000Hz with Hyperspeed dongle sold separately)

Battery life: 150 hours (Hyperspeed), 300 hours (Bluetooth)

Features: PTFE skates, Hyperscroll Pro Wheel, three detachable plates, Chroma RGB Razer Synapse compatibility , Hyperpolling compatible

, Price: $179.99

The Razer Naga V2 Pro isn’t just a mouse that’s good for MMOs, it’s good for just about anything. That’s thanks to its swappable magnetic side plates, each with a specific function. For those looking for the full MMO loadout, you can use a 12-button panel that’s simple to configure in Razer Synapse.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Having used the Naga Trinity and Naga V2 Pro for years at this point, it’s my first choice for a go-to MMO mouse. Battery life is excellent, and the optical switches and Hyperscroll wheel make it a great one-size-fits-all option that currently doesn’t have any rival.

While it’s not the lightest thing on the planet, that’s not the point here. You can upgrade polling to 4000Hz with a Hyperspeed dongle sold separately, as well as swap out the puck to use on Razer’s shiny new charging dock, too. Arguably the only thing wrong with it is that it’s pricey.

Article continues after ad

But, almost two years after initially testing the mouse, it’s still going strong, and sits on my desk – there have been no errant inputs, and the all-important 12-button panel is perfect for WoW.

For a cheaper alternative, you could look at the Naga V2 Hyperspeed, which retains many of the Pro model’s functions, but at a cheaper price.

Article continues after ad

2. Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless

Corsair

Pros Cons 12 button layout No ring finger button Side panel is adjustable Fewer programmable buttons than Razer Naga V2 Pro Long battery life

Weight: 112g

Connectivity: USB-C, Slipstream Wireless

Grip type: Palm, Claw

Buttons: 16

Sensor: Corsair Marksman

Maximum DPI: 25600

Polling rate: 2000Hz

Battery life: Up to 150 hours (Bluetooth), 120 hours (Slipstream)

Features: 650 IPS tracking, 50g acceleration, PTFE feet, three onboard profiles

Price: $159.99

Buy the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless

Corsair is one of the other big-brand peripheral makers continuing to produce MMO mice with its Scimitar lineup. Its highest-end option, the Scimitar Elite Wireless houses a couple of great features not seen anywhere else.

Article continues after ad

Aside from its 12-button side panel for MMOs, it’s also adjustable, meaning that you can perfectly adjust to the perfect position, no matter the size of your hands.

Corsair iCue is also one of the better pieces of software out there to configure your setup, with three onboard profiles and plenty of buttons to customize. It should be a breeze to get you all set up for your journey into Azeroth.

3. SteelSeries Aerox 9

Dexerto

Pros Cons Lightweight Button layout suits larger hands Market-leading battery life Button layout doesn’t have any ridges or bumps Suitable for multiple genres

Weight: 89g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth

Buttons: 18

Sensor: TrueMove Air optical

Maximum DPI: 18,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: up to 180 hours

Features: IP54 water resistant , PTFE Skates

, Price: $149.99

Buy the SteelSeries Aerox 9

Read the Steelseries Aerox 9 review

The SteelSeries Aerox 9 is for those of you who want to do some light MMO gaming, but also want the mouse to perform well in other titles too. While the Aerox 9 isn’t quite perfect, it offers the best of both worlds, with its lighter weight and long battery life, you can expect to be popping heads and skills without having to swap out your mouse.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The button plate on the side is elongated, meaning that this mouse is more suited to those with larger hands. In addition to this, the button plate does not have any easy way to differentiate where your thumb is, so there’s a larger adjustment period involved when using this particular mouse when compared to those listed above, too.

However, if it’s buttons you want, it’s buttons you’ll get, and this mouse has that in spades.

Article continues after ad

4. Redragon M901P-KS

Redragon

Pros Cons Cheap Low battery life Plenty of buttons Gaudy design Wireless Heavy

Weight: 140g

Connectivity: USB 2.0, 2.4 GHz wireless

Grip Type: Claw, Palm

Buttons: 19

Sensor: Pixart 3335

Maximum DPI: 16000

Polling rate: 1000 Hz(wired), 1000Hz (wireless)

Battery life: up to 150 hours

Features: RGB, mode switch button, 70hr battery life (RGB on), 40G acceleration, five memory profiles

Price: $49.99

If you’re on a tight budget, but still want a good MMO mouse to play WoW, Redragon’s M901P-KS could be the mouse you are looking for. However, its budget price does require some sacrifices, namely low battery life, and a less-than-premium-looking design.

But, it has the all-important 12-button panel you may be familiar with in other mice in this category, making it excellent for use in WoW. The simple software present can also switch between five profiles, which also supports macros.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you can’t quite afford to stretch to the more premium options on this list, it should be one that you should consider.

5. Asus ROG Chakram X

Dexerto

Pros Cons Replacable switches Fewer buttons than a traditional MMO mouse Ludicrous polling rate Great for assigning movement to one hand

Weight: 127g

Connectivity: USB 2.0, 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2

Grip Type: Right-handed, Claw, Palm

Buttons: 11

Sensor: ROG AimPoint

Maximum DPI: 36,000

Polling rate: 8,000Hz (wired), 1000Hz (wireless)

Battery life: up to 150 hours

Features: Wireless charging, hot-swappable microswitches, Aura Sync RGB, joystick

Price: $159.99

The ROG Chakram X isn’t strictly an MMO mouse, but it could offer an alternative to those who want to assign movement and camera control to the right hand, leaving your left hand with your keyboard to assign skills and movement.

While this will result in a non-traditional setup, it does still manage to offer a decent experience while playing MMOs. Especially so, if you have dozens of keybinds that you want to make use of while playing WoW.

Article continues after ad

Again, it’s not a traditional MMO mouse, and will take a good while to adjust to. However, the Chakram X has a legitimate use case as a mouse for WoW, you’ll just have to get used to a very different layout for your game.

Article continues after ad

Getting stuck into The War Within? Check out our Havoc Demon Hunter guide, as well as how to get the rarest mounts in WoW, and our all-important complete WoW class tier list.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.