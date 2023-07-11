Prime Day gaming PC deal offers RTX 4070 for ridiculously low price

Looking to pick up a Prime Day gaming PC deal? Well, it might not get any better than this Skytech Chronos, which features an RTX 4070 & more.

Getting a gaming PC on Prime Day might seem like a daunting task, but this offer really simplifies almost everything into an affordable, impressive package. While you won’t get some of the most cutting-edge features like DDR5 RAM and the latest CPU, the Skytech Chronos brings the power where it really counts: Your graphics card.

Sporting an RTX 4070, Intel Core i7-12700F, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this gaming PC has everything you need to start your PC gaming journey and get a rig that will last you for years.

An RTX 4070 goes a long way

The RTX 4070 was launched earlier this year, and in our extensive suite of benchmarks, we found that it performed at around the same levels as an RTX 3080, which is no small feat. Things like DLSS 3 and Cyberpunk 2077‘s Overdrive Mode work very well on the GPU.

Additionally, the PC might be built around older parts, but if things ever get a little slow over time, you will always be able to pick up some more storage for the system, as well as pick up some more RAM, to boot.

You also get AC WiFi, Bluetooth, and a 240mm liquid cooling AIO in the package. Skytech also promises that there is absolutely zero bloatware present on the system, and you also get a free installation of Windows 11, as well. It’s pretty safe to say that 1440p gamers will not be disappointed with the system, but you will also need to pair it with an appropriate monitor to really get the best possible performance out of the system.

