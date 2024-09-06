New Ryzen 5 X3D chip benchmarks show it beating out Zen 5 CPUs

Hardware testers have got hold of the new AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D and have put it through its paces, with benchmarks indicating it actually tops the performance of Zen 5 chips.

Only last month, AMD announced that the Ryzen 5 7600X3D was getting a release in the US market. However, this did come with several caveats. Namely, the product was restricted to a single retailer and could only be bought as part of a hardware bundle.

This CPU is now starting to appear in other global markets, and a publication in Germany got hold of a sample. Of course, the team immediately put the CPU through benchmarking tests.

On the surface, the main advantage of the 7600X3D is its efficiency. The 7600X3D, 7900X3D, and 7950X3D all have a TDP of 120W. However, the new 7600X3D has a TDP of only 65W, significantly more efficient.

The most significant results, however, came from comparing the figures against other Ryzen CPUs. Somewhat surprisingly, the 7600X3D was faster than the 7900X3D and the brand-new Zen 5 9700X CPU in gaming scenarios.

However, the processor was slower than the Intel 13600K and 14600K, which also have the edge when it comes to price.

It was highlighted by the team at PC Games Hardware that the 7600X3D is a six-core processor primarily aimed at gaming. It has a 4.1GHz base clock and a 4.75 GHz boost clock – 100 Mhz and 300 MHz slower than the 7800X3D respectively.

As a result, while the 7600X3D performs excellently under gaming workloads thanks to its 3D V-Cache, it struggles in application and productivity.

In summary, 7600X3D wins on efficiency and gaming performance, but loses out in terms of price and productivity to its rivals from Intel. However, AMD has a history of quickly applying price cuts to its hardware, which might make this processor more enticing.