Save 30% on this Prime Day Apple Watch deal: But you’ll need to move fast

Looking to get yourself a Prime Day Apple Watch deal? We’ve found a deal where you could save up to 30% off, making the Apple Watch Series 8 the cheapest it’s ever been.

Buying a new Apple product is something that a lot of us don’t look forward to, namely because of the high pricing usually associated with the Cupertino-based brand. But, this Apple Watch Series 8 Prime Day offer has us salivating, and it might just be the best deal you’ll see all day.

Article continues after ad

At 30% off, you’ll be able to grab the Apple Watch Series 8 for what seems like a pittance, especially since its original MSRP pips the device at $399. With this huge chunk slashed off of its MSRP, it now becomes the cheapest Apple Watch Series 8 that we’ve ever seen. The larger 45mm variant is also 28% off. It’s likely that we will not see prices like this again until Black Friday.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most advanced wearables

Dexerto

The beauty of the Apple Watch is that you will not require any Apple products, such as an iPhone or MacBook to power it. The setup process is entirely device agnostic. However, with deeper integration with your iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 8 could be a perfect companion for day-to-day life.

Article continues after ad

Featuring advanced health monitoring such as fall detection, an ECG scanner, and more, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the most advanced wearables on the planet. With robust fitness features that help you stay active. With a wealth of apps to use alongside the Apple Watch, now seems like the best time to get yourself on the train.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Check out our other Prime Day deals:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.