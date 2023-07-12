Our favorite gaming CPU just got a big discount for Prime Day

Looking to upgrade your gaming PC? Well, there’s no better CPU than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and it’s reached its lowest-ever price this Prime Day.

When it comes to events like Prime Day, you can so often be feeling left out by the number of offers around, knowing that you have a perfectly good gaming PC. But, for all of you on AMD’s AM4 platform, there’s a dark horse waiting in the wings to improve your gaming performance massively.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the final form upgrade for all AM4-based systems. Sporting a 3D V-cache, it sprints through games, and can keep up with even the latest generation of components. Now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, at 38% off, this could be the best time for you to pick one up for yourself.

Getting a Ryzen 5800X3D made my PC feel new again

It’s so tempting to throw out perfectly good hardware for the newer-shinier option. But after I picked up a Ryzen 5800X3D, it really felt as though I had a brand-new PC. The older Ryzen hardware, like the Ryzen 5 3600 was perfectly good for its time, but as more powerful graphics cards get released, you’ll find yourself facing CPU bottlenecks. In games that benefit from speedy refresh rates like Fortnite and Counter-Strike, this could be the competitive edge you need.

This deal is a great opportunity to give your AM4 gaming PC its last hurrah, and the 5800X3D will surely last you for years, before moving on to a more mature AM5 or Intel platform. I picked one up last month, and definitely do not regret the purchase, and I think that you won’t regret it, either.

