This FF16 PC is worthy of an Eikon and it can be yours

Square Enix is celebrating the upcoming launch of Final Fantasy 16 on PC by giving fans the chance to win one of two Eikon-themed gaming PC packages.

Following a lengthy period of exclusivity, Final Fantasy 16 is finally transitioning from the PlayStation 5 to the PC. To mark the occasion, Square Enix is giving away not one, but two stunning custom-built PC packages worth over $10,000.

To be in with a chance to win, Square Enix is asking fans to write, in 100 words or less, “Which Eikon in FINAL FANTASY XVI is your favorite and why.”

According to the official giveaway page, only the “most creative answers will win.”



Each PC part of the giveaway is themed after two of the game’s iconic Eikon beasts, Odin and Bahamut — and look like they stepped straight out of the world of Valisthea.

One winner in the US will have the opportunity to win the Bahamut PC, meanwhile, a lucky winner in Canada will be able to win the Odin PC.

The stunning PCs not only look ferocious but they have the beastly specs to match. Both custom builds are decked out with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU.

Built using HYTE Y70 cases, the PCs are also equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSDs — plenty to run FF16 and then some.

Better yet, each lucky winner will also receive a HYTE Keeb TKL keyboard and Hyte CNVS desk pad.

For now, this giveaway is only open to Final Fantasy fans in the US and Canada. Anyone else looking to have a decked-out PC in time for FF16 on September 17 will have to rely on their own PC-building skills instead.

However, the official FF16 X/Twitter page did share that they will be giving away custom PCs to fans in “other regions” and that fans should “stay tuned for more soon.”