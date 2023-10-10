The OnePlus 11 has dropped to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day

Looking for a new Android phone? The OnePlus 11 has just received its biggest-ever discount as a part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

Looking for a new Android Smartphone? The OnePlus 11 was released earlier this year, at a killer MSRP of just $699.99, but the device can now be had for even less, saving you up to $150. There are two models on offer here too, one with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, while the higher-end model offers 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

The device is kitted out with the latest and greatest, sporting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a gorgeous QHD+ OLED Screen. The device also ships with Android 13, as well as a free six months of Google One and YouTube Premium, to boot. Its large 6.7-inch display would also make it great for gaming, especially as you can charge rapidly with an included 80W SUPERVOOC (who comes up with these names?) charger.

Don’t forget the camera

Oneplus

The OnePlus 11 is also fully equipped with a triple camera setup, which was developed in partnership with Hasselblad. You’ll get a Wide, Ultrawide, and Telephotto lens on the back of the device, which looks excellent, thanks to the device’s sleek design. You can pick up the OnePlus 11 in either Titan Black, or Eternal Green. Out of the two, the muted green look is absolutely gorgeous and breaks away from the anonymous black slabs of glass that you can often find on most Android phones.

This makes the OnePlus 11 slightly cheaper than the recently-released Google Pixel 8, and in my mind, it seems like an obvious choice for getting a great value phone at a killer price. So, be sure to snap it up before the deal disappears.

It’s likely that this will be the same price that the OnePlus 11 sells for on Black Friday, so grab yourself an early bargain and don’t miss out.

