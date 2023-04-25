Does YouTube Premium include YouTube Music? Google’s subscription explained

YouTube Premium gives subscribers a variety of features on the website, but does it include YouTube Music? Here’s everything we know.

Subscription services have skyrocketed in popularity over the recent years, with Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and more staying in the spotlight across the world.

But what about Google’s YouTube Premium service? For just $11.99 a month, subscribers can watch videos without ads alongside several other features.

They also offer YouTube Music Premium for less money, but many are left wondering whether or not YouTube Premium comes with YouTube Music.

Here’s everything we know about Google’s subscription services.

Does YouTube Premium include YouTube Music?

In short, the answer is yes. YouTube Premium gives users access to YouTube Music as a part of the subscription cost.

Here is a list of all the benefits you get by subscribing to YouTube Premium:

Watch videos on YouTube or listen to music without ads.

Download videos and songs to watch offline on your mobile device

Continue playing videos while using other apps or with the screen on your device off

Access to YouTube Music Premium at no extra charge

Enjoy music on your Google Home or Chromecast Audio

Continue watching videos right where you left off

Listening controls

Queue videos on mobile

Afterparties and live chat

Co-Watch with Google Meet

How much does YouTube Premium cost?

There are several options when it comes to subscribing to YouTube Premium.

Annual Subscription – $119.99 yearly

Family Subscription – $22.99 monthly

Student Subscription – $6.99 monthly

If videos aren’t your foray and you want to save money, you can also subscribe to YouTube Music Premium.

Annual Subscription – $99.99 yearly

Family – $14.99 monthly

Student – $4.99 monthly

Whichever you are interested in, YouTube has subscription options that may be perfect for you. If you check it out and wish to no longer subscribe, check out our guide on doing so.