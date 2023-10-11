Save 62% on the best D&D adventure book this Amazon Prime Day

Dive into the best Dungeons & Dragons adventure out there with huge savings on Curse of Strahd during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is a treasure trove for Dungeons & Dragons players, with the event hosting a variety of incredible deals, from massive savings on Dice, entire kits, and all your favorite books. Using a few deals from Amazon Prime Day could fully prepare you for your next campaign, whether it’s your first or tenth.

Article continues after ad

No matter how much you’ve played D&D, if you haven’t experienced the Curse of Strahd campaign, then you’ve not truly lived. This is rightly branded the best campaign in Dungeons & Dragons, and it’s got a huge discount on Amazon for Prime Day.

Article continues after ad

Curse of Strahd sees 62% off this Amazon Prime Day

Wizards of The Coast

Sure, there are tons of adventure books you can grab during Amazon Prime Day, but Curse of Strahd should be a no-brainer for many.

It boasts a loveable yet undeniably evil antagonist, a world unlike any other, and themes that will appeal to any player. On top of this, DMs will have everything they need to torment and enthrall their players throughout tricky battles, intense RP, and enough puzzles to scratch the most academic of brains.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, Curse of Strahd is a brilliant horror/mystery campaign. You’ll travel through Dracula-like towns and battle anything from werewolves to vampires, and so much more. It’s a near-perfect campaign, and will undoubtedly be unforgetful for all involved. And for such a low price, it’s worth it no matter when you choose to step into Barovia.

Article continues after ad

Browse all the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.