MTG Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales: Best Enchantment reprints

MTG’s Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales brings some killer enchantment reprints, and we’ve brought you the best, divided by White, Blue, Green, Red, and Black.

Wilds of Eldraine’s Enchanting Tales is shaping up to be one of the best bonus sheets in Magic’s recent history. While it can be a challenge for anything to live up to Strixhaven’s Mystical Archive, Enchanting Tales is rising to the challenge thanks to stylish art and incredible value.

Article continues after ad

Many of the Enchantments seeing reprints in Enchanting Tales are powerful options that fans have long wished for easier access to. We’ll run through our picks for the best Enchanting Tales for each color, and let you know which cards you should be looking out for when Wilds of Eldraine releases.

Article continues after ad

MTG Eldraine Best Enchanting Tales: White

1. Smothering Tithe

WOTC/Shafer Brown

Treasure Tokens have wasted no time in becoming a staple of many MTG strategies. Smothering Tithe mixes taxing your opponents with Token generation, allowing for an explosive amount of mana generation in a color that is notorious for otherwise taking a while to get going. Cards like the Hellkite Tyrant and Revel in Riches can win the game through Treasure alone. With the Tithe being significantly easier to acquire thanks to Enchanting Tales, Boros, and Orzhov may have gained wider access to easily achievable alternative win conditions.

Article continues after ad

2. Land Tax

WOTC/Francoyovich

White can have significant struggles with ramp, and Land Tax does a lot of work to reduce those struggles. Once they actually have access to a hefty mana pool, White decks can be a real menace, with access to some of the best protection, Exile, and Enchantment effects in the whole game.

Article continues after ad

Land Tax ensures that you are able to play land consistently on every turn. Paired with other White options like Archeomancer’s Map, it prevents its player from ever falling behind the curve.

Article continues after ad

MTG Eldraine Best Enchanting Tales: Blue

1. Rhystic Study

WOTC/Serena Malyon

Blue already has access to the most reliable draw power in the game, and Rhystic Study is easily among the best draw cards ever printed. Taxing opponents for every card they play ensures that your hand will almost always be overflowing by the time your turns come around, hitting all your deck’s best options as early as possible.

2. Omniscience

WOTC/Justin & Alexis Hernandez

Omniscience’s prohibitive cost means that it’s not going to be the most reliably played option in Blue. But the sheer strength of its effect can be matched by few cards in Magic. With the proper protection, Omniscience is the last card you’ll have to pay for in any given game. With Blue’s access to incredible draw cards, you might just be able to draw and play as much of your deck as you like.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MTG Eldraine Best Enchanting Tales: Red

1. Aggravated Assault

WOTC/Maihope

If there’s one thing red loves more than the combat step, it’s a second combat step. Recent cards like Karlach, Fury of Avernus also allows Red players to double up on combat, but Aggravated Assault is more likely to stick around unless your opponent can get access to Enchantment removal. It also has the added bonus of allowing you to untap all your creatures outside of your turn, serving as an excellent defensive tool if you have the mana to spare.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

As soon as your board is set up, paying for Aggravated Assault each turn will drop opposing players’ life at a ridiculous rate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2. Blood Moon

WOTC/William Phifer

An extremely punishing option that can almost single-handedly lock unlucky opponents out of the game. Nonbasic lands are a staple of multi-color decks, and – unless your opponent also happens to be playing red – Blood Moon makes them useless for anything other than colorless cost. Blood Moon is a tantalizing target for removal the second it enters the field, and it’ll make opponents’ lives that much harder as long as it sticks around.

MTG Eldraine Best Enchanting Tales: Green

1. Doubling Season

WOTC/Eva Eskelinen

A costly choice – both in mana and money – Doubling Season’s true potential is unlocked in Commander. There, Doubling Season has more of a chance to build up its player’s reserves. Supercharging token generation and counter placement can cause many decks to gain an exponential lead that is extremely difficult to catch up to

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2. Parallel Lives

WOTC/Lander Strubol

Another Token doubler, Parallel Lives’ effect is simply too powerful not to run in any green Token deck that can afford it. Four mana is accessible early without issue in green, and the payoff is well worth the price of admission.

MTG Eldraine Best Enchanting Tales: Black

1. Necropotence

WOTC/Abigail Larson

Necropotence is one of MTG’s best draw options, with a slight catch, as befitting black mana. Although the wait can be a slight restriction, Necropotence effectively trades 1 life for 1 draw as often as its player would like. Considering that Lifegain is plentiful enough in black, Necropotence can quickly cause its player to grab the lead and run away with it entirely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2. Grave Pact

WOTC/Zach Alexander

An incredible control card that relies on Black’s unparalleled graveyard interaction, Grave Pact can whittle down other players’ attempts to build up a field with very little effort. That’s not even mentioning its overwhelming power when used in tandem with zombies and other black recursion. Grave Pact can easily keep your opponents’ fields bare and leave them open for your attacks.

That does it for the best Enchanting Tales that Eldraine has to offer, but Wilds of Eldraine is set to bring many new and powerful cards to MTG.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.