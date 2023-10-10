Apple AirPods Pro 2 reaches lowest price ever in Prime Day deal

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has reached its lowest-ever price as a part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal days event.

If you’re after the perfect Prime Day AirPods deal, you can’t get much better than this. Apple’s updated signature white earbuds have now reached their lowest-ever price, thanks to Amazon. The AirPods Pro 2 improves just about everything you know and love about the AirPods Pro, making them a surefire hit for any Apple fan.

The deal slashes 34% off of the listed MSRP for the earbuds, and we’ve verified that this is the lowest-ever price for a brand new pair of AirPods Pro 2’s that you can currently find. You’ll be happy to hear that the newer, USB-C-equipped model of the AirPods Pro 2 is also on offer, meaning that if you have picked up an iPhone 15, then you can ditch that old and crusty Lightning cable for good.

Apple’s recent trend toward moving to USB-C is absolutely a positive one, and you’ll no longer need to carry around an extra cable just to charge up your devices. However, you can also charge up the case of the AirPods Pro 2 with any wireless charger, which is a nice bonus, too.

Is the AirPods Pro 2 Prime Day deal good?

Dexerto

In our review, we called Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 the company’s “best earphones” and that’s now counting the recently released Beats Studio Buds Plus. The AirPods Pro 2 also has the benefit of having several listening modes, making it suitable for almost any listening environment.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One of the best things about the AirPods Pro 2 is that you also get noise canceling baked in, which absolutely transforms the way that you listen to music while out and about. Just remember, you might want to turn all of that noise cancellation off when you’re crossing roads.

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Take a look at our pages below:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.