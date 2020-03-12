Why you need to use a Pokemon Go evolution calculator - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is a simple game on paper but long-term players will know it’s more complicated than it seems. Take evolving Pokemon, for example, in itself it’s a standard part of the game but the best time to do it is a lot harder to know.

Is it worth evolving your 500 CP (combat points) Charmander when you have a 1,000 CP Charmeleon? What about your 200 CP Magikarp, or should you wait to encounter a higher one?

Evolving species increases CP at different rates

In Pokemon Go, species’ CP increase at different rates when evolved. A lot are around the 2x multiplier whereby their CP will double.

There are some that differ wildly to this, though. One example is Caterpie where its CP tends to increase by a mere 6%. So, if you have a 200 CP Caterpie it would only evolve into a 212 CP Metapod.

Conversely, a Magikarp gets a lot stronger when it evolves. After all it is evolving into Gyarados after having to earn 400 Candy! If we take the number of 200 CP again for Magikarp, it would evolve into a 2,200 Gyarados.

We can already see that it’s going to be tricky to know exactly when to evolve a Pokemon in the mobile game. Trainers aren’t going to know each and every evolution multiplier, so we’re going to have to rely on a Pokemon Go evolution calculator.

Best evolution calculator

There is no real ‘best’ evolution calculator to use. A simple Google search of “Pokemon Go evolution calculator” will give you plenty of options to choose from, though.

They all have roughly the same algorithms so it’s really down to what interface you prefer to use. The process of using each of them is very simple:

Select the Pokemon you want to evolve Enter its current CP Click calculate

This will give you a likely CP range and also a minimum and maximum CP its evolved form can be.

After playing around with it for a little while, you’ll quickly learn get a rough idea of which Pokemon you should be transferring and which you shouldn’t.

To make things a little easier, here is a list of some of the more popular Pokemon’s maximum CP. This will allow you to know what CP you should be targeting when encountering a variety of species.

Prepare for GO Battle League

Pokemon Go evolution calculators are about to get a lot more popular, too. The introduction of Season 1 of GO Battle League is going to have trainers working out when to evolve certain species in order to make sure they’re under the league’s CP limit.

For reference the Great League limit is 1,500 CP, the Ultra League 2,500 CP and the Master League has no limit. There’s going to be a lot of Pokemon that trainers regret transferring!