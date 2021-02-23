Pokemon Go Battle League Season 7: schedule, rewards & new cups - Dexerto

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 7 will kick off alongside the new Seasons of Legends event, and we’ve got all the information you need to get involved.

Go Battle League was launched by Niantic in 2020, and it breathed new life into the popular free-to-play mobile app. Trainers can match up against each other for online PvP battles while rising through the ranks and earning rewards in the process.

It’s now been announced that Season 7 of Pokemon Go’s Battle League will arrive in March 2021 alongside the Seasons of Legends, and there are plenty of new features for Trainers to get excited about including Shiny rewards and a brand new cup.

We’ve rounded up all the information you need to know below, which should help you plan ahead so you can score the best rewards including encounters with Shiny Rufflet and Pikachu Libre.

Go Battle League Season 7 start date & time

Trainers who are looking to dive deep into the next Pokemon Go Battle League season, progress through the various tiers, and unlock all of the exciting rewards that are on offer will have a total of three months to do so.

Season 7 of the Go Battle League begins on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1PM PST | 4PM ET | 9PM GMT and runs until Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1PM PST | 4PM ET | 9PM GMT.

Final rewards for Season 6 of the Go Battle League, including an Elite Fast TM if you reached Rank 19 or higher, will also be delivered on March 1, 2021. Your current Battle League rating will reset at this time.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 7 schedule

As well as the usual Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, there will be a series of Cups taking place during Season 7 including two new modes called the Great League Remix and the Retro Cup.

It’s been confirmed that Season 7 will have the same rank structure as Season 6. Each league will begin at 1PM PT and end at 1PM PT on the specified dates below.

Great League: March 1 to March 15.

March 1 to March 15. Ultra League and its Premier Cup: March 15 to March 29.

March 15 to March 29. Master League, Master League Classic, and Great League: March 29 to April 5.

March 29 to April 5. Great League, Ultra League, and Master League: April 5 to April 12.

April 5 to April 12. Great League and the Great League Remix: April 12 to April 26.

April 12 to April 26. Ultra League and its Premier Cup: April 26 to May 10

April 26 to May 10 Master League, Master League Classic, and the Retro Cup: May 10 to May 17.

May 10 to May 17. Great League, Ultra League, and Master League: May 17 to May 24.

May 17 to May 24. Kanto Cup (Unranked): May 24 to May 31.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 7 new cups

Up first is the Great League Remix, which switches things up as the 10 most-used Pokemon in the Great League will not be allowed to take part. The list of ineligible Pokemon is expected to be shared by Niantic around March 15.

Next is the Retro Cup, which is being described as a “throwback” for Trainers. Only the first 15 Pokemon types will be allowed, meaning Dark, Steel, and Fairy-types are excluded, while the CP limit will be 1500.

Finally, fans will be able to take part in an unranked Kanto Cup. Only Pokedex entries from #1 to #151 will be allowed to take part, and the CP limit is 1500. Your rating won’t be affected during this cup.

Pokemon Go Battle League Season 7 rewards

There are a number of exciting rewards for taking part in the Go Battle League this season, including encounters with the likes of Zebstrika, Poliwhirl, Deino, Lampent, and potentially a Shiny Rufflet.

As expected, the best rewards are delivered when trainers reach Legend rank, as they’ll get an encounter with Pikachu Libre and earn avatar items and a pose inspired by Black & White’s Elesa.

Rank 1: An encounter Zebstrika, one of Elesa’s partner Pokemon.

An encounter Zebstrika, one of Elesa’s partner Pokemon. Rank 1 and up: Encounters with Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Galvantula, and more.

Encounters with Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Galvantula, and more. Rank 10: Pikachu Libre avatar items.

Pikachu Libre avatar items. Rank 10 and up: Encounters with Medicham, Frillish, Stunfisk, and more.

Encounters with Medicham, Frillish, Stunfisk, and more. Rank 15 and up: Encounters with Scraggy, Lampent, and Rufflet, with potential for a Shiny Rufflet.

Encounters with Scraggy, Lampent, and Rufflet, with potential for a Shiny Rufflet. Rank 19: An Elite Charge TM.

An Elite Charge TM. Rank 20 and up: An encounter with the Legendary Pokemon that’s appearing in raids at the time.

An encounter with the Legendary Pokemon that’s appearing in raids at the time. Ace rank and up: An encounter with Deino.

An encounter with Deino. Legend rank: An encounter with Pikachu Libre as well as avatar items and a pose inspired by Elesa.

You’ll also earn more Candy XL than normal when you catch the following Pokemon during Go Battle League reward encounters: Poliwhirl, Flaaffy, Pupitar, Medicham, Scraggy, Galvantula, Lampent, and Stunfisk.

As you can see, there’s plenty for trainers to get involved with this season, and some tough battles ahead. But with rewards as good as these, it’s definitely worth the time and effort to rise through the ranks.

For more information on what to expect from Pokemon Go in the coming months, check out our Seasons of Legends hub where you’ll find details on new Mega evolutions, and the debut of the Therian Formes.