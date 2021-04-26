How to get Silph Scope in Pokemon Lets Go - Dexerto

In order to explore the entirety of the Pokemon Tower in Let’s Go, players will need to locate the Silph Scope – which can be difficult. Luckily, we know exactly where to find it and how you can get your hands on the item as quickly as possible.

As with a lot of old-school-style RPGs, Pokemon Let’s Go is filled with a range of unique items that allow players to progress the story and access secret areas. Sometimes, these locations must be revisited once a trainer has found a certain item during their travels.

One such location is the Pokemon Tower, found in Lavender Town. Upon entering the Tower, you’ll soon realize that it’s impossible to pass through and a ghost will chase you out of the area.

The only way to access all of the Pokemon Tower is to use the Silph Scope, which can be found following a set of simple steps.

Where to find Silph Scope in Pokemon Lets Go

After being chased out of the Pokemon Tower by a ghost, it’s relatively easy to get your hands on the Silph Scope and progress the story.

Simply follow these steps and it won’t be long before you’re discovering all of the secrets that the Tower has to offer.

Exit the Pokemon Tower and head West out of Lavender Town. Encounter Team Rocket on the way, and follow them to Celadon City. Progress through the Story Missions in this location. Eventually, one will ask you to infiltrate the Team Rocket hideout. During this mission, defeat leader Giovanni. Giovanni will then gift you the Silph Scope, granting you access to the Pokemon Tower!

Obtaining the Silph Scope will allow you to progress the story and give you another unique area to explore.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you get your hands on the Silph Scope allowed you to bypass the spooky ghost that previously blocked your path.

For more guides, news, and leaks on everything Pokemon-related, consider checking out our dedicated Pokemon hub.