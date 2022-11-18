Where to find Skiddo & Gogoat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Skiddo and its evolution Gogoat were some of the first rideable Pokemon in the mainline series and return once again in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything players need to know about finding these Grass-type goats.

The mainline Pokemon games have come a long way since Pokemon X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS in terms of both graphics and gameplay.

However, X & Y introduced rideable Pokemon to the series through Skiddo, which has become a staple mechanic in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Now, the original ride Pokemon and its evolution Gogoat have returned in Generation 9.

This guide will go over everything trainers need to know about finding Skiddo and Gogoat on their Journey through the Paldea region.

Where to find Skiddo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can find Skiddo in the wild in plenty of areas along the southern, western, and eastern stretches of Paldea.

To be specific players should look for Skiddo in the following areas below:

West Province (Area Two)

Asado Desert

West Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

Zapapico

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket – slightly east of the location

The Pokemon Company Players can find Skiddo all over the Paldea region, with the exception of the northern section of the map.

Where to find Gogoat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, players can also find Gogoat in the Paldea region. However, unlike Skiddo, Gogoat appears in the northern section of Paldea.

Trainers can find Gogoat roaming the following areas:

South Province (Area Six)

Alfornada

Casserova Lake – along the western coast

North Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain – the areas surrounding the actual mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

Tagtree Thicket

Zapapico

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Skiddo into Gogoat

Thankfully, evolving Skiddo into Gogoat hasn’t changed since the Pokemon appeared in Generation 6. To evolve Skiddo, players simply need to raise it to level 32 to evolve it into Gogoat.

The Pokemon Company Higher level Gogoat can be found in the northern reaches of the Paldea region.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Skiddo and Gogoat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

