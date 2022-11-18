Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Sableye is a returning and popular Pokemon that you can encounter in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Sableye.

A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Sableye is a dual Dark/Ghost-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. The Pokemon resembles a small imp and is not known to evolve into any other Pokemon.

Below we’ll cover where you can catch Sableye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the various locations where it can be seen scurrying around the map in the game.

The Pokemon Company / Niantic Sableye is a little imp-like Pokemon from Gen 3.

Where to find Sableye in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sableye is most often found stalking around a cave in the West Province (Area One) location of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Article continues after ad

This region is just south of the Asado Desert and north of the river. There’s a cave in the area patrolled by Sableye and where you’re most likely to be able to catch one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Sableye have an evolution?

Sableye has been around since Gen 3 and is not known to evolve into anything else. This is still the case in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Sableye in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters