Sableye revealed in Pokemon Unite: Moves, stats, release date

Data miners discovered yet another Pokemon Unite new pokemon: Sableeye. Following many other recent additions to Pokemon Unite, a new character offers new moves, playstyles, and meta changes for fans to enjoy.

It’s been revealed that Sableye, the brand new addition to the game, will be a special attacker. This pokemon hails from the third generation, debuting in Pokemon Saphire and Ruby. Since the pokemon was revealed, Pokemon Unite Sableye’s moveset alongside gameplay has also been shared online.

Here is everything currently known about the new Pokemon Unite character.

As of now, there’s only speculation to go off of. Since Pokemon Unite Zoroark revealed officially through the public beta testing, it’s highly likely Zoroark releases first. And the same can be said about Clefable as well.

Since Pokemon Unite developers like to time releases around two weeks apart, that would make Sableye’s speculated release date stand around the month of November.

Sableye stats

These stats were datamined by ElChicoEevee. And though they’ve proven accurately nearly every time for these leaks, the information should be taken with a grain of salt. The stats, alongside moves, have not been officially revealed by The Pokemon Company.

Judging from the stats, this pokemon deals primarily physical damage. Many are speculating the pokemon to be a support type.

Pokemon Unite Sableye Moves

As with the stats, these moves have been datamined by ElChicoEevee. It has access to these moves: Astonish, Feint Attack, Shadow Sneak, Thief, Knock Off, and Confuse Ray. Check the description of the moves in the link below.

Sableye’s moves prioritize immobilizing the enemy, thereby creating opportunities for its team to follow up. It also has access to a stealth mechanic, which allows Sableye to turn invisible. This will play a large role in the Pokemon’s play style.

Expect this page to receive updates as more information officially reveals.