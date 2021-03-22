Where to find Mesprit in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Finding Mesprit in Diamond and Pearl can prove difficult, but you’ll need to capture this elusive Legendary to complete the Sinnoh Pokedex.

Roaming Pokemon like Mesprit are some of the hardest monsters to catch in Diamond and Pearl, especially since they have a tendency to flee after every wild encounter. Not only does this Psychic-type Legendary have an exceptionally low capture rate (3), it can also take a while to track down. Mesprit is one of two roaming Pokemon in Diamond and Pearl, with the other being Cresselia.

If you wish to complete the Sinnoh Pokedex and add Mesprit to your team, then you’ll need to come prepared. While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different in their design, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged. This means that the requirements for obtaining Mesprit still be the same.

Whether you’re playing through Diamond and Pearl or just wish to know how to catch Mesprit in the remakes, then our handy guide has you covered.

How to catch Mesprit in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

In order to get Mesprit in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, trainers will first need to defeat Team Galactic, capture/defeat either Dialga or Palkia, and obtain the National Pokedex. After you have done the above, you’ll then be able to start hunting for Mesprit.

Before you start trekking around the Sinnoh region, be sure to bring the following:

A Pokemon that knows Surf. A level 50 Pokemon that has a Speed stat of over 80+ and knows False Swipe. Purchase lots of Repels and Ultra Balls/Dusk Balls. Get the Marking Map from Jubilife City.

Once you have prepared these items, it’s time to head on over to Lake Verity. Use Surf to get to the cave in the middle of the lake and enter it. You’ll find Mespirt in the middle of the cave, so interact with it to begin the encounter.

Mesprit will instantly flee before the battle and Professor Rowan will appear, stating that Mersprit is a roaming Pokemon. This means Mesprit will move every time you travel to a new location. While this may sound annoying, there is a way you can make encountering this Legendary Pokemon easier.

Head over to Route 205. Begin running between Route 205 and Valley Windworks. Check the Marking Map to see Mesprit’s current location. When Mesprit is finally in the same location as you, use a Repel to stop encountering other Pokemon. Save your game. Run through the tall grass in Valley Windworks.

If done correctly, you should encounter Mesprit. This pint-sized Pokemon will flee if you don’t have a ‘mon with over 80+ Speed, so make sure you have this Pokemon in your first party slot.

By hitting Mesprit with False Swipe, you’ll safely be able to chip away at its health without ever being able to KO it. You’ll need to do this a few times as Mespirt will flee after every turn, so simply repeat the above encounter method.

Once Mesprit’s health bar is low enough, simply throw out an Ultra Ball or use a Dusk Ball if it is night. Now that you know how to add Mesprit to your team in Diamond and Pearl, you’ll be ready for the upcoming remakes.

Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon guides and news.