Pokemon San Diego 2023 Regional Championships: How to watch, rules & special card distributions

The Pokemon Championships for 2023 are kicking off in San Diego, introducing the new Scarlet & Violet Rule Set while also offering special distributions for those participating.

Fans worldwide are getting ready to tune into the 2023 Pokemon Championships, including the new Rule Set for Scarlet & Violet. Regionals have been in motion since 2022, starting in September 2022 and running through June 2023, offering plenty to look forward to as the TCG and VGC rules shift away from Galar and root down in Paldea.

Additionally, the 2023 World Championships are currently expected to be hosted in Yokohama, Japan, during August, with the VGC, TCG, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite all slotted for competitions. With months to go before this big showdown, many will be focused on seeing who is the best of their regions in smaller competitions.

Below is everything fans need to know to watch the Pokemon Championships for the San Diego 2023 Regionals, when they will be occurring, and what special distributions will be included for those participating.

When are the San Diego 2023 Pokemon Regional Championships

Fans can tune into the San Diego 2023 Pokemon Regional Championships on January 6 through January 8, 2023.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet & Violet enter the VGC and TCG

Where to watch the Pokemon 2023 Sand Diego Regional Championships

Viewers can find a stream of the Championship gameplay below as provided by The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel.

What games will be participating in the 2023 San Diego Regional Championships?

Fans will see matches for Pokemon Go, the Pokemon TCG, and the Pokemon VGC during the 2023 San Diego matches.

Pokemon VGC rules for the 2023 San Diego Regional Championships

Players participating in the VGC championships will be using Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The matches will be Double Battles using the available Paldea Pokedex.

Banned Pokemon for the matches will include Galarian Meowth, Wooper, Quagsire, Perrserker, Great Tusk, Scream Tail, Brute Bonnet, Flutter Mane, Slither Wing, Sandy Shocks, Iron Treads, Iron Bundle, Iron Hands, Iron Jugulis, Iron Moth, Iron Thorns, Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, Roaring Moon, Iron Valiant, Koraidon, and Miraidon.

Players will have teams of 4 to 6 Pokemon from level 1 to 100. All Pokemon will appear as level 50 in matches. They cannot have two of the same Pokemon or Item on the team. These Pokemon and items must be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon TCG rules for the 2023 San Diego Regional Championships

Players participating in TCG matches will use Standard Format, with eligibility from Sword & Shield and beyond, using the D Regulation Mark.

Pokemon Go rules for the 2023 San Diego Regional Championships

Players battling through Pokemon Go will use the Great League format and have a Max CP of 1500.

Banned Pokemon include Ditto, Shedninja, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres.

Pokemon 2023 Sand Diego Regional Championships Special Distribution

Those participating in the championships will be awarded a Regional Championship promo card of the Trainer Supporter Serena. The card is stamped for the event and was originally released in Silver Tempest.