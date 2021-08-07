When is Blissey coming to Pokemon Unite? Release date, moves, more

The Kanto favorite and all of its moves have reportedly been leaked by dataminers of the TiMi Studios MOBA. Here is everything we know about when Chansey and its evolution Blissey is coming to Pokemon Unite.

While not officially announced, dataminers sifting through Pokemon Unite’s code have uncovered a flurry of data referencing a handful of new characters. The most complete leak out of the group, however, is Normal-type Blissey.

Not only were pictures of its model in action found, but its entire moveset was reportedly discovered as well. Here is when the much-beloved ‘mon will be added to the free-to-play MOBA as a healing Supporter character.

blissey and her moveset and model have been leaked for unite what i assume is gonna happen like most mobas there is gonna be 3 characters that come out each month so next month i assume gardevoir blissey and blastoise will come out in august pic.twitter.com/N6C684ylOE — LordLax||Pokemon unite leaks|| (@PokemonuniteL) July 26, 2021

Blissey leaked in Pokemon Unite datamine

Blissey was initially unveiled back in July when dataminers discovered code for the Normal-type. Unlike most of the data leaked, the Chansey evolution is more than likely going to be released soon given how much information was found.

Unite Leaks account ‘PokemonuniteL’, reported on the datamine, posting Chansey and Blissey’s moveset – including in-game screenshots of them. “Blissey had its moves in game leaked,” the user posted.

According to a translation of the data, the ‘mon has a passive ability called Natural Cure which “removes status effects and goes on cooldown.”

Over the on r/PokemonUnite forum, user ‘treeblingcalf‘ posted a rough translation of each of Blissey’s moves including a description of what they do:

“Skill 1: Pound. Deals damage and slows.

Skill 2: Heal Pulse. Heal allies overtime.

Lv4 upgrade: Egg Bomb. AOE skillshot with knockback. + Slows down enemies.

Or Helping Hand. Increase movespeed and attack speed of an ally. Boosts attacks when duration ends. + Boosted attacks deals more damage.

Lv6 upgrade: Softboiled. Stack up to three eggs and throw them at your allies to heal them and yourself. + Increase number of eggs by 1.

Or Heal Bell. Removed CC and become CC immune for a short time. Targets on an ally. + Grants a shield.

Unite move: Blissassitance? Jumps towards an ally, shield them and boost their atk and sp. atk. Blissey takes some of the damage dealt to the ally pokemon. Used on enemy, the move knock backs.”

When will Blissey release in Pokemon Unite?

At the time of writing TiMi Studios has not even announced Blissey. Before launch, however, the MOBA revealed that Blastoise and Gardvoir would be the next characters added to the title.

Since Gardevoir made its debut on July 28th, it’s probably more likely that we get the Kanto Water-type starter in the middle of August and Blissey at the end of the month.

Given how far along the Normal-type actually is, it would be surprising if it wasn’t the next ‘mon after Blastoise. After fans were furious that Eldegoss was nerfed in a patch, the community would certainly welcome another heal Supporter.