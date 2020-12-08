Tyler1 blasts Twitch's "stupid" Pokemon card opening frenzy - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp has shared his views about people opening Pokemon cards on camera, and he didn’t hold back.

With over 3.9 million followers on Twitch, Tyler1 has become one of the most controversial and well-known League of Legends players. He was banned from the game for two years, but came back even more popular than ever in 2018.

Part of his appeal to fans is his unwavering confidence – he recently claimed he’s “the greatest player alive” during a stream – and his no-nonsense attitude when it comes to sharing his opinion.

The latest victim of his no-holds-barred comments? The trend of Pokemon card opening.

“I do not understand this stupid f***ing Pokemon card opening frenzy. I do not get it. I’m sorry,” he said during a League of Legends stream on December 7.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game debuted in Japan way back in 1996, but there’s been a resurgence in hype surrounding the Nintendo collectibles in 2020. Many popular entertainers are sharing their hauls online as they attempt to find rare and valuable cards.

Read More: Pokemon card Hidden Fates set getting Shining Fates sequel in 2021

“I don’t understand it,” Tyler1 continued. “What do they do? Open f***ing Pokemon cards? Is that what they’re doing? And some are rare? Dude. They’re f***ing pieces of paper, bro.

“What’s the difference between a first-edition holographic Blue-Eyes White Dragon and a holographic second-edition turbo-deluxe Blastoise? I don’t [know]. Bro, it’s a f***ing card. You got a Pokemon card or whatever.”

While Tyler may not be a fan, hobbyists who’ve dedicated their time to finding rare Pokemon cards have often been rewarded well for their passion.

One YouTuber bought their dream $200k car after selling cards and covering them online, and a 1st edition base set booster box recently sold for an eye-watering $360,000 USD at auction.

Read More: How to make money selling Pokemon trading cards

With the Pokemon franchise gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021 – including a special Kanto event in Pokemon Go – it’s likely that the Trading Card Game will only continue to grow in popularity in the coming months.