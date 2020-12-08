 Tyler1 blasts Twitch's "stupid" Pokemon card opening frenzy - Dexerto
Pokemon

Tyler1 blasts Twitch’s “stupid” Pokemon card opening frenzy

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:59

by Daniel Megarry
Tyler 1 rages over Pokemon cards
The Pokemon Company / Tyler1

Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp has shared his views about people opening Pokemon cards on camera, and he didn’t hold back.

With over 3.9 million followers on Twitch, Tyler1 has become one of the most controversial and well-known League of Legends players. He was banned from the game for two years, but came back even more popular than ever in 2018.

Part of his appeal to fans is his unwavering confidence – he recently claimed he’s “the greatest player alive” during a stream – and his no-nonsense attitude when it comes to sharing his opinion.

The latest victim of his no-holds-barred comments? The trend of Pokemon card opening.

Pokemon cards can lead to big money for dedicated collectors

“I do not understand this stupid f***ing Pokemon card opening frenzy. I do not get it. I’m sorry,” he said during a League of Legends stream on December 7.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game debuted in Japan way back in 1996, but there’s been a resurgence in hype surrounding the Nintendo collectibles in 2020. Many popular entertainers are sharing their hauls online as they attempt to find rare and valuable cards.

“I don’t understand it,” Tyler1 continued. “What do they do? Open f***ing Pokemon cards? Is that what they’re doing? And some are rare? Dude. They’re f***ing pieces of paper, bro.

“What’s the difference between a first-edition holographic Blue-Eyes White Dragon and a holographic second-edition turbo-deluxe Blastoise? I don’t [know]. Bro, it’s a f***ing card. You got a Pokemon card or whatever.”

While Tyler may not be a fan, hobbyists who’ve dedicated their time to finding rare Pokemon cards have often been rewarded well for their passion.

One YouTuber bought their dream $200k car after selling cards and covering them online, and a 1st edition base set booster box recently sold for an eye-watering $360,000 USD at auction.

With the Pokemon franchise gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021 – including a special Kanto event in Pokemon Go – it’s likely that the Trading Card Game will only continue to grow in popularity in the coming months.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes viral for “luckiest” egg hatch

Published: 8/Dec/2020 0:54 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 4:01

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield protagonist next to egg hatching.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left stunned after a player uploaded a video of what many fans are calling one of the luckiest egg hatches of all time. 

The Pokemon franchise’s eighth generation made its debut in November 2019 with the release of Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch. The popular RPG introduced fans to the Galar region for the very first time.

A fan using the game’s Nursery feature won the lottery when they managed to get two incredible rare egg hatches back to back. The Trainer’s mind-blowing luck had fellow players floored.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield egg item.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Sword & Shield player had the best egg hatch ever.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player gets best egg hatch ever

The Nursery and its Breeding feature was first introduced in the Gen II titles, Gold & Silver, in 1999. Now, a Sword & Shield Trainer using the mechanic to Shiny hunt got an egg hatch that defies the odds.

Player ‘TearfulHarlot‘ uploaded a video of their incredible luck to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit on December 7, and exclaimed, “2 Shinies back to back!!!!”

The clip shows the fan hatching an incredible Shiny Koffing. More astonishing is that a second later, the user’s second egg breaks open to reveal yet another Shiny Koffing.

2 Shinies back to back!!!! from PokemonSwordAndShield

Tearful explained in the comments that they had hatched around 600 eggs, which took them roughly eight hours. While the first Shiny was inevitable given the total amount of eggs, the second one had a roughly 1 out 512 chance to happen again – making this all the more impressive.

The Pokemon community was blown away by the user’s luck, such as one fan who wrote, “This is the luckiest thing I’ve ever seen in the history of the game.” Another player said, “And I haven’t even gotten one” – which many Trainers can relate to. One fan even joked, “Pick me numbers for the lotto right now.”

Pokemon fans on Reddit react to the Sword & Shield players insane breeding luck.
Reddit
Players were stunned at the Trainer’s insane breeding luck.

As far as how the player is able to stand hatching that many eggs back to back, they went on to explain how they creatively make the time go by: “I just watch movies and shows while doing it so it wasn’t the fastest you could pump out eggs.”

While Tearful is by no means the first player to have this incredibly rare stroke of luck, a 1 out of 512 chance makes it insanely rare and something many fans on the forum had never seen before.