 Pokemon GO to celebrate series' 25th anniversary with special Kanto event - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon GO to celebrate series’ 25th anniversary with special Kanto event

Published: 1/Dec/2020 23:13

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon GO Kanto event promotion showing Gen 1 starter monsters.
Pokemon Go / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

According to reports, Pokemon GO is gearing up to celebrate the series’ upcoming 25th anniversary by going back to the Kanto region. The special event will be centered around the 1996 Japanese Game Boy games Red & Green.

Pokemon initially made its debut in 1996, and quickly became a worldwide phenomena. Decades later, the beloved Nintendo property has grown into an absolute juggernaut and has even become the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

According to reports, the hit mobile title GO will honor the series upcoming 25th anniversary by going back to very first region, Kanto. The special event will have players choose between the groundbreaking Japanese RPGs Red & Green.

Photograph of Pokemon Red & Green's Game Boy box art from 1996.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon GO will celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary with a special themed event based on the 1996 RPGs.

Pokemon GO’s 25th anniversary celebration

While most of the world first played Pokemon in 1998, the series originally launched in Japan two years prior with the Game Boy titles Red and Green (instead of Blue). In 2021, the the franchise will officially reach its 25th anniversary.

So far, Nintendo has been tight-lipped about how it will celebrate the epic milestone, however reports have surfaced about how GO will honor its legacy. According to popular outlet Serebii, the mobile game will be launching a special themed event based around the Kanto region.

While there aren’t a lot of details known yet, the Pokemon site further revealed it will feature an interesting in-game mechanic. “In a single day, players pick either Pokemon Red or Green and get unique spawns  and Special Research based on on what they have picked and can interact to get all Pokemon,” they wrote.

Perhaps the most interesting part is that Trainers will reportedly be able to work with friends to catch all 151 original Pokemon in a single day – which sounds absolutely wild. According to Serebii’s Joe Merrick, there is currently no date for the Gen I celebration. “This event is likely the one Niantic teased for release in February. We don’t have the date for this one yet,” he tweeted.

Serebii's Joe Merrick tweets about Pokemon GO Kanto event.

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation as to when Trainers can expect the event to go live. However, since it’s tied to the 25th anniversary, February 2021 is probably a safe bet.

Despite releasing over two decades ago, players still can’t get enough of Pokemon’s addicting “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” design – proof that the franchise has never been more popular.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.